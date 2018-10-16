At least six people sustained injuries during a clash between supporters of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and workers of the Bajrang Dal in Bihar’s Begusarai on Tuesday, News18 reported. The Hindutva group’s supporters allegedly attacked Kumar’s convoy.

The two groups accused each other of perpetrating violence and have filed First Information Reports against the other. Bajrang Dal Begusarai district chief Shubham Bhardwaj claimed that one of Kumar’s supporters hit a member of the group on the head with an iron rod. Kumar’s supporters, however, claim the Bajrang Dal workers forcibly stopped them near Dahia.

Begusarai: Convoy of Kanhaiya Kumar attacked near Dahia village, several vehicles vandalised. Some people injured. More details awaited. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

The incident comes a day after Kumar and several of his supporters were booked for assaulting a junior doctor and a security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday had said that he has spoken to Patna AIIMS Director PK Singh and sought more information about the incident. “We will take a call on what administrative action can be taken,” said Pandey. “This is not JNU where you can do anything and get away with it.”