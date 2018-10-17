Sabarimala row: Protests erupt as temple set to open for monthly rituals
Devotees staged protests and checked vehicles heading to Pamba to stop women travelling on buses from entering the temple.
Police in Kerala dispersed protestors demonstrating against the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple as it is set to open for monthly rituals on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, police dismantled a tent in Nilakkal town set up by protestors belonging to the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samithi (committee to protect traditions and customs at Sabarimala). Protestors later regrouped at the tent and chanted Ayyappa mantras. Several women devotees also arrived at the protest venue.
Police also acted against protestors after some of them checked the vehicles heading to Pamba to stop women travelling on these buses from entering the temple.
Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikumar, who addressed a protest organised by Sangh Parivar organisations, questioned why the Left government was not open to discussion on the matter. The Opposition Congress party began an all-religion prayer meeting against the entry of women into the temple at Nilakkal town.
Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the Sabarimala temple. The Left government in Kerala has decided to implement the court ruling and not file a review petition. The Opposition Congress and the BJP have accused the Left government of showing “undue haste” in implementing the order.
The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court.
Live updates
11.35 am: Over 500 policemen and women are at Nilakkal base camp to ensure devotees are not stopped from moving towards the temple and vehicles are not stopped, reports The Indian Express.
11.33 am: Protestors gather at Nilkkal base camp again, reports Malayala Manorma. A few of them damage a car in which women pilgrims were travelling.
11.26 am: Former chief of Travancore Devaswom Board Prayar Gopalakrishnan says his only request is for a review petition against the Supreme Court order. “I am going to Sabarimala to do or die,” he says, according to Times Now.
11.22 am: Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera says protestors blocking vehicles and stopping devotees from continuing on their pilgrimage will be arrested, reports Malayala Manorama.
11.18 am: Protestors stop journalist Libi CS, a resident of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, from continuing on pilgrimage, reports The News Minute. Police intervene and escort Libi to a police van.
11.14 am: Police escort a family, including a 40-year-old woman, from Andhra Pradesh as they begin their pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple, reports The Indian Express.
11.08 am: “Supreme Court has made a decision, but now you are saying that it’s our tradition,” says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. “Triple talaq is also a tradition in that way, everybody was applauding when it was abolished. The same Hindus have come on the streets now,” he says, according to ANI.
11.05 am: BJP state unit president PS Sreedharan Pillai says protests will intensify, reports Mathrubhumi.
11 am: Pathanamthitta district unit of Congress begins all-religion prayer meeting to save customs of Sabarimala temple in Nilakkal town, reports Malayala Manorama.
Nilakkal is a halting place for Ayyappa devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage and located about 23 km away from the Sabarimala temple.
10.55 am: Adivasis living in the hills around the Sabarimala temple allege that the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board are trying to demolish centuries-old customs by allowing entry of women of all ages, reports PTI. They claim that several rights of tribal communities over the Sabarimala temple and places associated with the hill shrine have been forcibly taken away.
10.51 am: “We will not let anyone take law into their hands,” says Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera, reports Mathrubhumi.
10.46 am: Devotees stage a rally in Nilakkal town against the entry of women, repots ANI.
10.29 am: “I have seen fight for equality, not for slavery [and] inequality,” says BJP leader Udit Raj. “On one hand, fight against atrocities by men is going on in the nation [and] on the other hand, women are fighting against their own freedom [and] rights,” he says, according to ANI.
10.18 am: Protestors demonstrate near a base camp in Pamba against the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50, reports ANI.