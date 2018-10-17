At least 30 people were killed across four states as Hurricane Michael made its way across southeastern United States last week, reported AFP on Wednesday. The deaths were reported from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said that 12 bodies were recovered in Florida, taking the toll in the state up to 20. Before it made landfall in Florida near Panama City beach last week, Hurricane Michael had been upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm. A day later, it was downgraded to a tropical storm, weakening in its intensity as it progressed to Georgia.

The storm killed six persons in Virginia, three in North Carolina, and one in Georgia.

Local authorities fear that the toll could increase as search operations continue in the most heavily damaged areas.

On Tuesday, around 137,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity. A number of food and water distribution points were operating for affected residents throughout the state.