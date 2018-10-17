The Pune Police on Tuesday booked four Army personnel for allegedly raping a woman at a military hospital, reported ANI. The incident took place over a period of four years starting 2014 but came to light only on Monday after the woman filed a first information report, a copy of which has been sent to the defence minister and the chief of Army staff.

“We have registered the offence under Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code,” senior inspector Rajendra Mohite of Khadki police station told The Times of India.

The woman, who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, works as a Grade IV employee at the hospital. According to the FIR, it started in July 2014 ,when one of the four jawans allegedly raped her in the washroom of the family ward when the woman was on night duty. She complained to her supervisor via a text message. But, he too joined the first man in blackmailing her and asking for sexual favours. Later, they were joined by the other two jawans.

“Two of the jawans also made a video clip of a sex act with the woman and blackmailed her,” said inspector Mohite. The woman also asked different administrative heads in the hospital to allot her day shifts but her requests reportedly were not heeded.

A court of inquiry has also been initiated against the jawans. “Based on the inquiry report, disciplinary action will be initiated against the jawans,” an unidentified Army officer told The Times of India.

He added that the two main accused jawans are from the Army Medical Corps, and were pursuing courses at the hospital at that time. “Currently, one is posted with the Northern Command in Kashmir while the other is attached with the Lucknow-based military establishment,” he said. “Of the other two jawans, one is still posted at the hospital while the other was transferred out of Pune recently.”