The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey, the son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP, who was seen brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a case under various sections of the Arms Act against Pandey after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The clip shows a man, reportedly Pandey, hurling abuses at a couple and brandishing a gun at them over a parking dispute at Hyatt Regency Delhi. The man is joined by a woman, while another woman films the incident from inside a car.

The police then issued a show-cause notice to Hyatt Regency giving them 15 days to explain why the hotel did not inform authorities on October 14, the day of the incident.

The police accused the hotel authorities of a “serious lapse”. “You have not only withheld information relating to a cognisable offence but also have in a way assisted the escape of the accused person,” said the notice.

Pandey is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, according to The Times of India. His brother Ritesh Pandey is an MLA from Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.