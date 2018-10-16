The Delhi Police have filed a case against a man for creating a scare outside a five-star hotel last week by brandishing a gun during an argument with a couple, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Ashish Pandey, the son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, according to The Times of India. His brother Ritesh Pandey is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. But the police have not yet officially confirmed this. A team of police are reportedly on their way to Lucknow to arrest the man.

The police registered a case against the man after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows a man, reportedly Ashish Pandey, hurling abuses at a couple and brandishing a gun at them allegedly over a parking dispute. The man is joined by a woman, while another woman films the incident from inside a car. The passengers in the car identify the man as Ashish.

“A complaint from Assistant Security Manager Hyatt Regency Hotel, RK Puram has been received regarding incident that occurred on the intervening night of October 13-14,” Devender Arya, Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) told the Hindustan Times. “A male is seen brandishing a weapon in the footage. Accordingly a case under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the person. Legal action is being taken as per law.”