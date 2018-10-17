A city civil court in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh based on a civil defamation suit filed by Reliance Infrastructure Limited for his claims about the Rafale deal, PTI reported on Wednesday. Singh said he will file his submission before the court on October 20 and continue to speak against the “defence scam”.

India and France signed a deal in 2016 for the delivery of 36 Rafale aircraft to the Indian Air Force. On July 20, Congress President Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, claiming they had not been truthful about the deal with France.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he had replied to the defamation notice filed by the Anil Ambani-led company in February that sought Rs 5,000 crore in damages from him. “I have no respect for those toying with security of the country in the name of Bharat Mata,” Singh said. “I will continue to raise my voice against this scam.”

Singh had referred to the controversial agreement as a “big scam”.

In August, the Reliance Group also filed a Rs 5,000-crore civil defamation suit against the National Herald, alleging that an article published in the newspaper about the Rafale deal was “libellous and derogatory”, PTI reported. The group also served legal notices to spokespersons and leaders of the Congress party asking them to “cease and desist” from levelling allegations against it over the Rafale deal.

Ambani had also written to Gandhi, claiming the Opposition leader’s party was misinformed and blamed his “corporate rivals for misleading” the Congress.