An activist fasting since June 24 to demand steps to conserve the Ganga river was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Wednesday, PTI reported. It was the second time in a week that 36-year-old Gopaldas was brought to hospital.

Gopaldas has been fasting for 116 days against mining in the Ganga riverbed at Uttarakhand’s Triveni and Bag ghats. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Harish Thapliyal said that Gopaldas was brought to the hospital from Haridwar on Wednesday evening and admitted to the trauma ward.

Environmentalist and academic GD Agarwal, who had started his indefinite fast in Haridwar two days before Gopaldas to urge the government to clean the river Ganga, died on October 11. The 86-year-old died of a heart attack.

Two days after Agarwal’s death, Gopaldas was admitted to AIIMS for the first time after he stopped consuming water. Gopaldas was brought in for medical treatment after he announced that he will start an agitation at Matri Sadan, where Agarwal was fasting before he died, reported the Hindustan Times.

Gopaldas, suffering from dehydration, was treated at the endocrinology ward and was discharged on October 15.