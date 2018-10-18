At least two coaches of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express derailed when a truck hit the Delhi-bound train near Thandla crossing in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, reported The Indian Express. The truck driver died in the collision.

Railways Ministry official Rajesh Dutt Bajpai said the accident took place around 6.44 am when the truck hit the gates of a manned level crossing between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations, and rammed the B7 and B8 coaches of the train.

The train continued its journey after passengers in the two coaches were shifted to other coaches and the damaged rakes were delinked, ANI reported citing Western Railway officials. Services on the line between Meghnagar- and handla Road stations in Ratlam division resumed after restoration work.

Last week, seven passengers died and at least 35 were injured after nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

Madhya Pradesh: Truck rammed into a manned level crossing b/w Godhra & Ratlam & hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train.2 coaches derailed. Truck also damaged, driver critically injured. No injuries reported to any passenger. The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident pic.twitter.com/rOcU6GM90C — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018