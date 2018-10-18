ND Tiwari, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, died at Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket on Thursday, ANI reported. He died on his birthday at the age of 93.

Former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari passes away at Max Hospital in Saket. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/tavfHc73Bp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Tiwari was admitted to a hospital in September 2017 after he suffered a stroke. He was placed on life support in a hospital in Delhi in November 2017. In July this year, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Tiwari was the only Indian to have served as chief minister of two states. He also served as the minister of external affairs in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet. In 2009, he resigned as governor of Andhra Pradesh after a local news channel had allegedly broadcast explicit clips of him with three women in the Raj Bhavan.

Tiwari and his son Rohit had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017.