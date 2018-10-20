A Class 9 student jumped off the third floor of a building after she was allegedly gangraped in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Friday, IANS reported. A friend of the girl, the owner of the building from where the girl jumped off and another suspect have been detained.

The girl suffered severe injuries after she landed on a high voltage wire, and is undergoing treatment. The police are yet to record her statement as she is still unconscious.

Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Kartikey Sharma said the accused allegedly raped the girl in the same building from where she jumped off. The police suspect that the girl was forced to drink liquor and then raped.

The incident triggered protests in the area, with hundreds of people blocking roads and ransacking public property. Additional security forces were deployed in the area following the protests.