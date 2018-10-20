Mumbai’s Special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday rejected Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit’s plea to not be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, ANI reported. Purohit is one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and has sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team.

The court said the prosecution of Purohit under the Act is valid, ANI reported. Purohit and another accused in the case, Pragya Singh Thakur, will be tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have sought 10 days to appeal the order in the High Court, The Indian Express reported.

In September, the Supreme Court rejected Purohit’s plea seeking an investigation into his alleged abduction and torture by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2008.

Purohit was arrested in 2008 for allegedly masterminding the blasts. He is being tried under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court in April allowed Purohit to challenge the framing of charges. Purohit spent nine years in jail before the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in August 2017.

Malegaon blasts

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several injured in two blasts in Maharashtra’s Malegaon. Radical Hindutva outfit Abhinav Bharat was suspected to have carried them out. The Anti-Terrorism Squad had filed a chargesheet against 14 right-wing extremists in the case.