Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam
The incident took place in Laroo area after security forces launched search and cordon operations.
An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected militants on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said. The incident took place in Laroo area after security forces launched search and cordon operations, PTI reported. The gunfight is under way.
This is the second encounter in the last 12 hours after a gunfight between forces and suspected militants in Pulwama district on Saturday.