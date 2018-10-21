At least 11 Afghan civilians were killed in a roadside explosion in the eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, AP reported. The provincial governor’s spokesperson Attahullah Khogyani said six children were among those killed.

The attack occurred on the second day of the country’s parliamentary elections, which were extended after attacks on Saturday killed or injured at least 130 people and technical issues caused hours of delays.

More than 30 incidents of violent attacks were recorded in the country. On Friday, the government postponed elections in the province of Kandahar after an attack on top officials.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State jihadist group are active in Nangarhar. The Taliban have warned people against participating in the elections.