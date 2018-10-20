Reports of multiple blasts and attacks at several places across Afghanistan marred the voting in the parliamentary elections on Saturday, Reuters reported. Isolated incidents of blasts and gunfire leading to people sustaining injuries have been reported from Kabul, Ghazni and Kunduz.

Allegations of chaotic arrangements and corruption also surfaced. Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry announced the deployment of 20,000 additional troops to the existing 50,000 National Security Forces assigned to maintain law and order.

The nation’s Independent Election Commission said 8.8 million Afghans are registered to vote. Wasima Badghisy, a commission member, called the voters “very, very brave”. Voters and election observers reported delays in the opening of polling stations and technical glitches with the biometric voter verification equipment.

The Taliban had called for a boycott of the polls. The elections are being held following the assassination of nine candidates and poll-related attacks that killed and wounded hundreds of people.

The government had postponed elections in the provinces of Kandahar after an attack on top officials and in Ghazni as well as 11 of the nation’s nearly 400 districts, AP reported.