The Gujarat Police have filed a First Information Report against unidentified personnel from the local crime branch in Ahmedabad and the special operations group in connection with the alleged custodial death of a man accused of stealing gold, PTI reported.

On October 14, 35-year-old Surubha Jhala was detained in connection with a gold theft case registered the previous day at Bagodara police station by the courier company he used to work for. He died the following day at a community health centre, where he had been admitted after he complained of uneasiness.

“Jhala’s family members have alleged that he was tortured and murdered in custody,” said Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police RV Asari. “On the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Mahavirsinh, we filed an FIR Saturday night against unnamed LCB and SOG personnel.”

Inspector IM Gohil of Bopal police station will investigate the allegations and he will be supervised by deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamaria, Asari added.

Between 2007 and 2016, individuals in police custody in the state died before being produced in court in 80.9% of reported cases, according to government data. In cases of custodial deaths in the state that were eventually closed as instances of suicide, 42.4% of the individuals were said to have committed suicide, and their cases closed.