The West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested two men for their alleged role in raping a tribal woman in Jalpaiguri the day before, reports said. The women is undergoing treatment at a local hospital after the accused allegedly raped her with a rod, PTI reported.

The accused have been identified as Ratnu Munda and Parimal Roy, one of whom is believed to be the nephew of the woman’s husband. They allegedly took her to a secluded area and raped her after they took her husband out for a drink on the pretext of resolving a personal spat. Officials said a rickshaw puller found her and took her home.

Her neighbours reportedly ransacked the houses of the accused after the incident came to light and demanded action against them.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Jalpaiguri municipality vice chairperson, told News18 that her condition was stable.

Jalpaiguri Additional Superintendent of Police Dendup Sherpa said the accused are Magurmari residents. “The woman’s family members lodged a complaint at Dhupguri police station,” Sherpa said.