The BSE Sensex bounced back on Monday after Friday’s decline, recovering over 321 points in early trade because of fresh buying by investors buoyed by performance of Asian markets and better-than-expected earnings of HDFC Bank.

The index was trading at 34,393.34 points, up 77.71, at 11.34 am. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 17.30 points at 10,320.85. The shares of HDFC Bank, which is the country’s largest private sector lender, rose as much as 2.66% to Rs 2,020 after it reported stable asset quality, Bloomberg Quint reported.

ICICI Bank was the top performer on both the indices while the shares of ONGC and Yes Bank declined the most. Yes Bank’s stocks had suffered on Friday too after the Reserve Bank of India turned down the lender’s request to extend Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor’s term.

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 8 paise to 73.24 against the dollar in early trade as exporters and banks started selling the US currency due to easing crude prices. Forex dealers told PTI that weakness in the dollar against a few overseas currencies and early gains in domestic equities gave some support to the rupee.