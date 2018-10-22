The Japanese government on Monday urged Facebook to protect personal data better and to fully communicate security concerns to users, Reuters reported. A panel that looked into security concerns on Facebook asked the social network to increase surveillance of applications on its platform and to inform regulators of updates in security measures.

The request was made by Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission, which had looked into the controversy surrounding the alleged misuse of data of Facebook users by data analytics company Cambridge Analytica. Several governments had sought explanation from Facebook after the incident.

The commission did not pass any administrative orders or impose penalties. It said that Facebook had promised to describe its steps ahead on its Japanese website.

Facebook has been under intense scrutiny in the past few months after it became public that Cambridge Analytica had accessed private information of 87 million Facebook users. On October 12, the company said hackers stole personal details of 29 million people last month.