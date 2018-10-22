Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday dismissed two viral audio clips, in which he is purportedly talking to a woman who claims that the minister impregnated her daughter.

In the clip, the man is heard telling the woman to take her daughter a hospital and abort the foetus. When she asks for his help, he tells her to come to his house to receive the money for the procedure, The News Minute reported. In another audio clip, the woman tells the man that the foetus could not be aborted. He then asks her to meet him on the main road alone, so he can discuss the situation.

The image of a document which appears to be a birth certificate, with Jayakumar listed as the father, is also being shared on social media.

Jayakumar denied the male voice in the audio clips was his, and accused the family of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala and aides of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran of fabricating the clips. “People who don’t have the strength to fight me are the ones who prepared this audio,” he claimed. Jayakumar said he will file a case against the miscreants.

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai backed Jayakumar. “It’s usual for such news to come on television,” he said. “This is wrong information. This news is spread by people to divert attention. Jayakumar is not that kind of a person. Amma [former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa] chose him.”

But the Dinakaran camp said that the clips were authentic. “We have spoken the woman and her mother,” unidentified sources in the camp told The News Minute. “A simple DNA test will reveal the truth.”