India on Monday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet against the killing of seven civilians in Kashmir.

Khan condemned the “new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces”. “It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Khan wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that instead of making comments on India’s affairs, Pakistan leadership should “look inwards and address its own issues”. “The remarks made by Pakistan’s prime minister in his tweet today are deeply regrettable,” ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He also claimed that Pakistan’s “deceitful” stand on talks with India, while “supporting terror and violence”, stood “exposed” to the world. “Pakistan would serve the interest of the people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control, rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbours,” the spokesperson added.