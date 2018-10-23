Dhruv Sharma, son of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma, died on Tuesday, days after a constable assigned to the judge shot him and his mother in Gurugram, ANI reported. On October 13, Mahipal Singh shot 38-year-old Ritu Sharma and the 18-year-old outside Arcadia market in Sector 49.

Ritu Sharma died on October 14 and Dhruv Sharma was reportedly declared brain dead. The constable was dismissed from the police department after the incident. The judge has donated Dhruv Sharma’s vital organs to the hospital, the news agency reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kuhar had said Singh had told police officers during interrogation that the judge’s wife and son were devils. “When police asked why he was terming them as devil, Singh said devil means dirty people,” Kuhar added.

According to a First Information Report filed on Saturday based on the judge’s statement, Dhruv Sharma had asked Singh for the car keys, following which Singh started shouting at him and his mother. He then shot Ritu Sharma and Dhruv Sharma, who came to his mother’s aid. Singh told the police that Dhruv Sharma used to ill-treat him and often made him run personal errands.

An unidentified police officer told PTI that the motive for the shooting is yet to be established as Singh has been frequently changing his statement and turns “furious whenever he is questioned”.