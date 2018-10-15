A head constable who shot the wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant Sharma on Saturday was dismissed from the police department on Sunday, the Hindustan Times quoted Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken as saying.

Mahipal Singh was arrested on Saturday, hours after he fired at Sharma’s wife Ritu Sharma, 38, and 18-year-old son Dhruv Sharma outside Arcadia market in Sector 49. Ritu Sharma died on Sunday while her son has been reportedly declared “brain dead”, PTI quoted doctors as saying. Singh had been in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years.

Boken also said Singh’s mental condition was stable and dismissed reports that claimed he was mentally ill.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kuhar said Singh had told police officers during interrogation that the judge’s wife and son were devils. “When police asked why he was terming them as devil, Singh said devil means dirty people,” Kuhar added.

According to the First Information Report filed on Saturday based on the judge’s statement, Dhruv Sharma had asked Singh for car keys, following which Singh started shouting at the two. He then shot Ritu Sharma and then Dhruv Sharma, who came to his mother’s aid. Singh told police that Dhruv used to ill-treat him and often made him run personal errands.

An unidentified police officer told PTI that motive for the shooting is yet to be established as Singh has been frequently changing his statements and turns “furious whenever he is questioned”.