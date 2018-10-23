Cab drivers working with Ola and Uber in Mumbai continued their protest on Tuesday to demand higher fares and commissions and several changes in their contracts, reports said. They had begun the protest on Monday, participating in a nationwide strike that also affected the National Capital Region.

The taxi aggregator firms said they were trying to get as many cabs on the road as possible and that negotiations with the protesting drivers are under way, The Times of India reported. Drivers under the banner of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh are demanding a minimum base fare in the range of Rs 100-150 depending on the type of car and a fare of Rs 18 to 23 per kilometre, according to the Hindustan Times. The drivers said they needed higher commissions as the increase in fuel prices had to be factored in.

Sunil Borkar, leader of the Mumbai-based group, said they have called for an urgent meeting to discuss the future course of action, reported Hindustan Times. The taxi apps offered significantly inflated rates for their services on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, the protesting drivers on Monday demanded that services be offered only to verified customers to deter incidents of assaults on drivers, The New Indian Express reported. The drivers demanded a three-year employment contract, and wanted the rise in fuel cost addressed.

On Monday, auto-taxi unions and the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association had gone on separate day-long strikes in Delhi. Petrol dealers protested to press the state government to reduce value-added tax on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier this month, 13 states followed the Centre in reducing fuel prices, which had climbed to record highs.