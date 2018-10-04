The Centre on Thursday reduced fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre with immediate effect. The revenue department will cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 and oil marketing companies will absorb Re 1 per litre.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting of the finance and the petroleum ministries.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said he would urge state governments to absorb an additional Rs 2.50 per litre through reduction in value-added taxes that are imposed by states. Jaitley expressed confidence in maintaining the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year despite the reductions. The government aims to limit the fiscal deficit to 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product in 2018-’19.

The cuts will cost the Centre Rs 10,500 crore in tax revenues, he said.

Soon after the finance minister’s announcement, the Maharashtra government said it would give an additional relief of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol – a total benefit of Rs 5 litre – Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter. The Gujarat and Chhattisgarh governments also announced Rs 2.5 cut in petrol and diesel prices.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac however, said his government would not cut fuel prices, News18 reported. He said the Kerala government wants the Centre to remove taxes on petrol and diesel that were imposed when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government imposed in 2014 after coming to power.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in Bhubaneswar at present, requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to cut taxes on fuel, ANI reported.

Fuel prices across the country have increased by over Rs 5 per litre since mid-August. The prices continued to rise because of the depreciation in the rupee’s value and a rise in international oil prices.

On Thursday, the prices increased again to record levels after remaining unchanged the day before. Petrol costs Rs 84 per litre in Delhi on Thursday and Rs 91.34 a litre in Mumbai.