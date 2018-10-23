Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said there has been a major shift in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four months, ANI reported.

The minister, who is on a two-day tour of the state, made the remarks at a press conference in Srinagar after attending a review meeting on the security situation and meeting Governor Satyapal Malik.

“There were no incidents of violence during urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh told reporters. “There has been a decrease in number of stone pelting incidents. Also, I have got information that there has been a fall in number of militant recruitment in the state. Today, discussions were held about the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.”

His visit came two days after three suspected militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district’s Laroo village. Six civilians also died when they refused to heed any warning and entered the encounter site as soon as the gunfight ended. Singh, who also met National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and other top civil and police officials, said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the relatives of those killed in the explosion.