Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra on Tuesday apologised to an all-party committee of legislators of the Odisha Assembly for his comments on the Sun Temple in Konark and the legislators of the state.

“I beg apology because of my stupidity,” he said, according to Narasingha Mishra, the chairperson of the panel and leader of the Opposition, The Indian Express reported. He added that Iyer-Mitra has been ordered to appear before the committee again on November 8.

Mishra told reporters that Iyer-Mitra accepted all the charges against him, but the inquiry was incomplete. “He has been asked to submit an affidavit, following which the committee will deliberate on its recommendations to the House,” he added.

Iyer-Mitra was arrested in New Delhi last month, days after he posted a video from the temple on Twitter. Pointing to the erotic sculptures of couples in various stages of intimacy at the temple complex, Iyer-Mitra said: “Can this be a holy place? Not at all. This is a conspiracy against Hindus by Muslims who want to keep us down. Jai Sriram. In our new Ram temple, such obscene sculptures will not be there.”

Soon after, in another tweet he clarified that it was a joke. “Jokes aside this temple is just mindblowing,” he wrote. “The sculptures are exquisite & it has a great sense of symmetry & gravitas.” However, after outrage in the Odisha Assembly about his remarks, Iyer-Mitra called the legislators “idiots”.

On October 4, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to the defence analyst, saying that jail was the “safest place” for him. Later, he was granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

On Tuesday, Odisha Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said Iyer-Mitra was still in custody, ANI reported. “Investigating officers will examine him and on the basis of evidence, they will take action,” Mohanty said.