Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with one of the shells landing inside brigade headquarters, the Indian Army said. There were no casualties reported.

“Pakistani troops fired rocket propelled grenades and small arms at around 1035 hours during ceasefire violation,” defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, according to PTI. “One round landed on a barrel type store shelter in Poonch causing it to catch fire. Initial analysis indicates caliber of 105/106 mm recoilless gun. Further details are being ascertained.”

Earlier in the day, Anand had said that the explosion inside the 93rd brigade headquarters at Moti Mahal had nothing to do with ceasefire violations by Pakistan. However, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey later told reporters that initial investigations revealed the fire began as a result of a bomb thrown from across the Line of Control.

Anand also said one round of 82 mm mortar fire landed in Jhalas area of Krishna Ghati sector around 6 pm.

On Tuesday, India summoned a Pakistan High Commission envoy to lodge a protest against the “cross-border infiltration attempt” in Jammu and Kashmir that led to Indian security force casualties. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche notice expressing concern over the “continued infiltration attempts from Pakistan”.

On October 21, two suspected militants and three Indian security force personnel were killed in a gunfight that followed an infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in the Sunderbani sector, the Indian Army said.