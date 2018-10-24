The Congress has requested an appointment with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar citing his “zero public appearance”, PTI reported on Wednesday. In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said his party MLAs and office bearers want to meet Parrikar in “person or via video conference at the earliest”.

The chief minister has been confined to his Taleigao home – where ICU facilities have been set up – since he was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14. He was diagnosed with an advanced pancreatic ailment in February. His office has been tight-lipped about the exact nature of his condition.

The Congress lawmaker said the chief minister’s absence had negatively impacted the state’s administrative and legislative functioning.

“Your almost zero public appearance and being absent in attending to your chief ministerial office duties after the adjournment of the 2018 Monsoon Session of Goa Assembly has further accentuated the policy paralysis,” Lourenco’s letter said. “The state administration has been a victim since February 2018, when you were diagnosed with the pancreatic ailment. Your long sickness has immobilised the day-to-day functioning of the official departments of government of Goa.”