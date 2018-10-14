Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged on Sunday, PTI reported. Union minister Shripad Naik said there Parrikar’s health has improved, but he needs to take rest.

An AIIMS official said the chief minister’s health deteriorated on Sunday early morning and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit, IANS reported. “Later he was released from the ICU and also discharged from the hospital,” the unidentified official added.

“There has been an improvement in his health compared to what it was when he was flown to AIIMS last month,” Naik said. “I got the news that he is coming back but I can’t believe that he is returning. His health is improving and he was expected to stay at the AIIMS for a few more days.”

Naik asserted that there was no proposal to dissolve the state Assembly led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. “This government will complete its tenure of five years,” he added.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since February, was admitted to AIIMS on September 15. On Friday, Parrikar held meetings with his Cabinet colleagues and members of the BJP core committee in the hospital. The Opposition Congress has asked the BJP-led government to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly.