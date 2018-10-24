A boat carrying senior officials of the Maharashtra government, including Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain capsized near the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, about 2.6 km off Mumbai’s coast on Wednesday.

The boat overturned around 4.15 pm, Mid Day reported. An unidentified government official said most passengers had been rescued.

“Coast Guard hovercraft reached the spot,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement according to NDTV. “Our choppers were also involved in the rescue.” It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

More details are awaited.