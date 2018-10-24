A suspicious package potentially containing an explosive device was found near the home of former United States President Bill Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, on Wednesday, reported CNBC. A similar explosive device was also sent to the office of former President Barack Obama.

The package was discovered early morning at their house in Chappaqua, New York, said senior law enforcement officials. Lieutenant James Carroll said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service investigated the package. They were assisted by the New Castle Police Department.

An unidentified law enforcement official said that a technician who screens mail for the office of ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton found the package, reported The New York Times.

A suspicious device was also found at the Time Warner Center in New York, where news network CNN is based. The New York Police Department responded to the alert and CNN evacuated its bureau as a precaution, it said on Twitter.

The incident comes two days after a similar package, containing an explosive device, was discovered at the home of billionaire businessman George Soros, the BBC reported. An employee of Soros discovered the package and took it to a wooded area nearby, where it was destroyed by bomb squad officers. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident at Soros’ house.

BREAKING: USSS confirms they intercepted two suspicious packages this week. One sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton, the other sent to Barack and Michelle Obama. Both were handled as potentially explosive devices. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 24, 2018