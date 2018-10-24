The Indian Railways on Wednesday formed a four-member committee to investigate the stampede at Santragachhi junction in West Bengal’s Howrah city on Tuesday, which killed two people and wounded at least 14. Passengers had rushed towards railway platforms when three trains arrived at the junction at 6.30 pm, causing a stampede on a foot over bridge.

The inquiry committee, comprising senior officials of the South Eastern Railway, will examine the allegations of negligence by the Railways, spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh told PTI. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday blamed negligence and callousness on part of the Railways for the accident.

“Among other allegations, the committee will also probe claims of a last-minute change in platform for an incoming train which apparently led to cross-movement of passengers on the foot overbridge at the station,” Ghosh said on Wednesday. The investigation committee visited the site of the accident to examine the infrastructure. It also interacted with passengers admitted to hospitals, locals and railway officials, Ghosh added.

An unidentified railway official said that additional personnel have been deployed at the station, as well as on the foot over bridge where the stampede took place. The official added that trains were running on the route without delays.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report against unknown persons has been registered at the Shalimar Government Railway Police for the stampede, based on a complaint by a resident named Amarendra Nath Dutta, PTI reported.