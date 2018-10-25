A court in Delhi’s Patiala House Courts complex on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other AAP legislators accused of assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, ANI reported.

They have been granted bail on the surety that they will not tamper with evidence reports. The court will scrutinise documents next on December 7.

Prakash has accused AAP legislators Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal of manhandling him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 19. The Chief Minister’s Office, however, denied the allegations. Prakash then filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

In the chargesheet, the Delhi Police named Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP legislators. Kejriwal and Sisodia were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Legislators Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania are also named in the chargesheet, which several Delhi ministers criticised for being “based on imaginary and false allegations by frustrated elements”. They accused the Centre of conducting an “ongoing witch-hunt against the Delhi government that was elected with highest-ever mandate in India’s electoral history”.

In August, the court rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s plea to restrain the police from sharing information about the chief secretary assault case with the media.