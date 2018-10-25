Two suspected militants were killed after a gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, several reports said. However, neither the police nor the Army has confirmed the toll yet.

Personnel from the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir police force and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon-and-search operation in Athoora area of Kreeri, the Greater Kashmir reported. The militants reportedly fired at the security forces, which triggered a gunfight.

Mobile internet services have been stopped in Baramulla and Sopore areas, according to the Rising Kashmir.

The encounter is currently under way, and more details are awaited.