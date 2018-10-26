The big news: SC to hear CBI director’s plea against being sent on leave, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amnesty India confirmed the ED searched its premises, and the defence minister said the details of Rafale offset partners will be known later.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Supreme Court set to hear CBI director’s plea challenging government decision to send him on leave: The petition of Alok Verma, who moved court on Wednesday, is expected to come up in court at 10.30 am.
- Amnesty India confirms ED searched its Bengaluru premises, says it has not broken any laws: The Enforcement Directorate said Amnesty India had bypassed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act to float a commercial entity.
- Details of offset partners in Rafale deal will be known once procurement begins, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman again accused the Congress of misleading the nation on the deal.
- Woman who accused Vikas Bahl of sexual assault tells Bombay HC she stands by her statement: On Thursday, both the woman and producer Madhu Mantena, who was one of the partners at Phantom Films, filed affidavits in the court.
- Senior diplomat becomes Ethiopia’s first female president: This comes days after the prime minister appointed a cabinet with as many women as men for the first time.
- By 2024, half the chief ministers in Congress states should be women, says Rahul Gandhi: The party chief also said in the next few years, he wanted women to occupy 40% of all posts in the states.
- India needs stable and decisive government for next 10 years to progress, says NSA Ajit Doval: He said that governments will have to take hard decisions that may not be popular with the people.
- Kerala Police arrest 1,400 people in connection with protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala: The arrests were made over the last two days.
- Hyderabad High Court extends house arrest of activist Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: Rao was among five activists arrested by the Pune Police on August 28.
- Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated, says Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor: New information shared by Turkey indicated that the murder was planned, said the prosecutor.