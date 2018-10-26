A look at the headlines right now.

Supreme Court set to hear CBI director’s plea challenging government decision to send him on leave: The petition of Alok Verma, who moved court on Wednesday, is expected to come up in court at 10.30 am. Amnesty India confirms ED searched its Bengaluru premises, says it has not broken any laws: The Enforcement Directorate said Amnesty India had bypassed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act to float a commercial entity. Details of offset partners in Rafale deal will be known once procurement begins, says defence minister: Nirmala Sitharaman again accused the Congress of misleading the nation on the deal. Woman who accused Vikas Bahl of sexual assault tells Bombay HC she stands by her statement: On Thursday, both the woman and producer Madhu Mantena, who was one of the partners at Phantom Films, filed affidavits in the court. Senior diplomat becomes Ethiopia’s first female president: This comes days after the prime minister appointed a cabinet with as many women as men for the first time. By 2024, half the chief ministers in Congress states should be women, says Rahul Gandhi: The party chief also said in the next few years, he wanted women to occupy 40% of all posts in the states. India needs stable and decisive government for next 10 years to progress, says NSA Ajit Doval: He said that governments will have to take hard decisions that may not be popular with the people. Kerala Police arrest 1,400 people in connection with protests against women’s entry into Sabarimala: The arrests were made over the last two days. Hyderabad High Court extends house arrest of activist Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case: Rao was among five activists arrested by the Pune Police on August 28. Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was premeditated, says Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor: New information shared by Turkey indicated that the murder was planned, said the prosecutor.