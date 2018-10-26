A court in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district on Thursday ordered the police to register a case against Bharatiya Janata Party state President Tamilisai Soundararajan and the party cadre for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a 28-year-old research scholar who was arrested on September 3 when she shouted anti-BJP slogans during a flight, The Times of India reported. The politician was on the same aircraft.

Lois Sofia, who is studying at the University of Montreal in Canada, was arrested based on Soundararajan’s complaint and was sent to 15-day police custody. She was granted bail the following day. Sofia had reportedly shouted “BJP’s Fascist government down down” on seeing the BJP leader, who was supposedly sitting in front of her. Immediately after the incident, Soundararajan told reporters at the airport that she suspected Sofia may be a member of a terrorist group.

Judicial Magistrate (III) Thamilselvi passed the order on the basis of a complaint filed by Sofia’s father AA Swamy, The New Indian Express reported. In a letter to Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission member Jayachandran, Swamy alleged that Soundararajan had instigated BJP workers to harass his daughter and had caused “tremendous emotional and mental pressure” to his family.