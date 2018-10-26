An Indian Army soldier and two suspected militants were killed during a gunfight in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, PTI reported. The identity and affiliation of the militants is being ascertained, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village in the district early Friday after they received information about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

A soldier was wounded but succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital. The gunfight is still under way.

Authorities ordered all schools and colleges in Sopore town to remain closed for the day.

The incident came a day after six suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Baramulla and Anantnag districts.