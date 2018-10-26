United State President Donald Trump on Thursday said the sanctions against Iran “will be back in full force” on November 5 and promised to impose more to prevent Tehran from developing the world’s “deadliest weapons”.

“We will not allow the world’s leading sponsor of terror to develop the world’s deadliest weapons,” Trump said. “Will not happen,” he said while addressing an event marking the 35th anniversary of the attack on US Marine barracks in Beirut at the White House.

In May, Trump had announced that he was pulling the US out of a Barack Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it “decaying and rotten”. In August, he reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran and said that anyone doing business with Iran would not be doing business with the US. The US expects all countries, including India, to reduce their Iranian oil imports to zero. The sanctions come into effect from November 4.

The Indian government has said it is in touch with both the US and Iran ahead of the sanctions and “will do everything possible to safeguard its energy needs”.

Trump’s remarks came as he signed new sanctions on Thursday targeting the Iranian-funded militant group and political party Hezbollah, which the US considers a terrorist organisation, reported CNN. “Over the past year, we have levied the highest number of sanctions ever imposed on Hezbollah in a single year, by far,” he said at the event. “Just a few moments ago, I signed legislation imposing even more hard-hitting sanctions on Hezbollah to further starve them of their funds. And they are starving their funds.”