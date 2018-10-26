A 39-year-old woman on Friday attacked a group of children with a knife at a kindergarten in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing. At least 14 children were injured, Reuters quoted the police as saying.

The police have not said anything on what the motive of the woman was. The attack at the Xinshiji Kindergarten in the outskirts of Chongqing occurred around 9.30 am local time, when the children were returning to their classes. The police said they are investigating the incident.

Violent crime is rare in China, but there have been recent instances of crimes at Chinese schools, usually committed using knives since guns are not freely available in the country, Reuters reported. In April, a man attacked children at a school in Shaanxi province, killing seven and wounding at least a dozen. The man had attacked them because he wanted revenge for being bullied when he was a student at the school.