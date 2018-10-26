The Delhi Police on Friday said a man shot dead a dance instructor after he allegedly mocked the man’s dance moves. The incident occurred during a Valmiki Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Mandir Marg area on Wednesday and was caught on camera, Hindustan Times reported.

The police said they have lodged a case of murder and have detained four people for their alleged role in the crime, The Times of India reported.

Police said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Avinash Sangwan, allegedly got into an argument with the accused after he made fun of his dance moves. “He returned with his two friends and they all joined us in the dance,” Avinash Sangwan’s friend Nikhil Sangwan told the Hindustan Times. “Suddenly, I heard a gunshot sound and saw Avinash bleeding from his chest. We helped Avinash remove his t-shirt and found him bleeding from his right side of the chest. Before we could understand anything, Avinash collapsed on the road.”

Nikhil Sangwan said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“We are verifying the sequence of events, but preliminary investigation suggests he made fun of his dance moves,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma told The Indian Express. “We have identified him.”