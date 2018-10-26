The Indian Army on Friday said a soldier who suffered injuries a day earlier when protestors threw stones at an Army convoy passing through Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag died at an Army base hospital in Srinagar, reported Greater Kashmir.

An unidentified Army spokesperson said 22-year-old Sepoy Rajendra Singh was part of the Quick Reaction Team which was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy on Thursday.

The spokesperson the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44 around 6 pm when a few protestors hurled stones at the Army vehicle. Singh suffered injuries to his head in the incident.

“He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injury,” the spokesperson said. Singh was a native of Badena village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and had joined Army in 2016.

The Army paid tributes to Singh and two other Army personnel who were killed in separate encounters in the Kashmir valley.

