A Peoples Democratic Party leader, a state advisory board member and 22 activists joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a spokesperson said. BJP state unit chief Ravinder Raina said several among them had contested the recently held urban local body elections as independent candidates, PTI reported.

Raina said Peoples Democratic Party district vice president Chaman Lal Angral, member of state advisory board for welfare and development of Scheduled Castes Umesh Kumar and former zonal education officer Kuldeep Raina were among the newest members. Raina said the inclusion would strengthen the saffron party at the grassroots level.

“These leaders are impressed by the good governance, nationalist ideology and public welfare policies practised by the BJP,” Raina said.