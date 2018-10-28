The big news: Delhi records worst air quality of the season so far, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Activist Rahul Easwar was arrested for making provocative remarks on the Sabarimala controversy, and 11 people were killed at a US synagogue.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air quality in Delhi declines to its worst level this season, expected to worsen further: The city recorded an overall air quality index of 381 on Sunday, a few notches below the ‘severe’ level.
- Activist Rahul Easwar arrested for allegedly provocative remarks on Sabarimala row: He had said that people would cut their hands and spill blood in the Sabarimala temple if women between the ages of 10 and 50 were allowed to enter the shrine.
- Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty.
- Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, suspended Congress leader Raman Nair join BJP: BJP President Amit Shah welcomed five new members into the party at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Nation is taller than any institution or government, says Union minister Arun Jaitley: ‘Non-accountability’ of an institution cannot become a mask for corruption or inaction, he said.
- Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday.
- ‘BJP brings up mosques, temples when we talk about the poor,’ says alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to quit the cabinet if the state government did not take steps to uplift the poor.
- Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14.
- Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana dies at 82: He held the post from 1993 to 1996.
- At least 20 CPI(M) supporters injured in mob attack at rally in Tripura, party blames BJP: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party denied the allegation.