Air quality in Delhi declines to its worst level this season, expected to worsen further: The city recorded an overall air quality index of 381 on Sunday, a few notches below the ‘severe’ level. Activist Rahul Easwar arrested for allegedly provocative remarks on Sabarimala row: He had said that people would cut their hands and spill blood in the Sabarimala temple if women between the ages of 10 and 50 were allowed to enter the shrine.

Gunman shouted ‘All Jews must die’ before killing 11 at synagogue in United States: Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the charges filed against the 46-year-old attacker could invite the death penalty.

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, suspended Congress leader Raman Nair join BJP: BJP President Amit Shah welcomed five new members into the party at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nation is taller than any institution or government, says Union minister Arun Jaitley: ‘Non-accountability’ of an institution cannot become a mask for corruption or inaction, he said. Odisha government orders inquiry into electrocution of seven elephants: The elephants had died after coming in contact with a live wire in Dhenkanal district on Friday. ‘BJP brings up mosques, temples when we talk about the poor,’ says alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to quit the cabinet if the state government did not take steps to uplift the poor. Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, says minister in first official admission: The chief minister has been confined to his home since he was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, on October 14. Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana dies at 82: He held the post from 1993 to 1996. At least 20 CPI(M) supporters injured in mob attack at rally in Tripura, party blames BJP: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party denied the allegation.

