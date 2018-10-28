The body of a Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector was found in Pulwama district on Sunday, PTI reported. He was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was allegedly shot on his way home. His body was found in the Chewa Kalan area of the district.

The report said Mir was posted with the Crime Investigation Department in Sheergadi, Srinagar. Police said that an investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, militants opened fire at a patrol party in Poterwal village of Shopian district. There have been no casualties so far.