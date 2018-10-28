Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s statement against its verdicts, ANI reported.

“Shah’s statement that ‘Supreme Court can’t give orders that can’t be followed’ is condemnable,” she said. “The Supreme Court must take cognisance of his statement.”

On Saturday, Shah had listed court verdicts on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu and prohibition of loudspeakers at mosques, and said that the courts should not make “impractical decisions” and they must pass orders that governments can implement.

He was addressing a gathering at an inauguration ceremony of a new district committee office in Kerala’s Kannur and was speaking for the devotees who protested against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala hill shrine. Before the judgement, women between the menstruating ages of 10 and 50 were barred from entering the temple as the deity’s devotees believe he is an eternal celibate.

On October 17, the temple opened to the public for the first time since the court’s order. Protestors gathered near the shrine prevented women aged between 10 and 50 from entering its premises. The shrine closed on October 22 after the monthly rituals were completed, but not a single woman of menstruating age was able to enter it. The police have arrested more than 2,000 people in connection with the violence that broke out against the Supreme Court judgement.

BJP Chief Amit Shah's statement that 'Supreme Court can't give orders that can't be followed' (on #Sabarimala issue) is condemnable. The Supreme Court must take congnisance of his statement: BSP Chief Mayawati. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ETwlOXtQ2l — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed Shah was creating anarchy by “actively encouraging people to violate” Supreme Court orders.

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said Shah’s comments were an attack on the Supreme Court, Constitution and the country’s judicial system. “Shah’s assertion that courts must only pronounce verdicts which can be carried out, conveys the message that fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution are not meant to be implemented,” PTI quoted Vijayan as saying.