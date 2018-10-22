The Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district is set to close at 10 pm on Monday after five days, bringing an end to the first period of pilgrimage since the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict last month allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine.

Protestors have stopped 10 women from praying at the hill shrine in Kerala’s Patthanamthitta district since it opened on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple, but the Supreme Court order put an end to the restriction.

There have been protests outside the shrine since Wednesday, when the temple gates opened to devotees for monthly rituals for the first time since the court’s order. Protestors have blocked women devotees, activists and journalists who have tried to enter the temple since Wednesday.

On Sunday, four women were forced to stop their trek to the shrine. Two women were blocked at Neelimala, the entry point to the trekking path. They were reportedly accompanied by a few male relatives and did not have police protection. The police took them back to Pamba, an important landmark on the route to Sabarimala. Another woman was stopped at Nadapanthal after devotees began protesting. She was also taken back to Pamba after she complained of uneasiness. The fourth woman was stopped at Pamba itself.

A 52-year-old woman was able to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Saturday only after she showed protestors proof of her age. The situation outside the shrine was tense after rumours among protestors that the woman was younger than 50.

Last week, the police turned away a Dalit woman in her 30s who had come to Pamba to visit the shrine. The police told Manju, a leader of the Kerala Dalit Federation, that she cannot proceed to the temple due to security reasons. She vowed to return either on Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, the police have told journalists reporting from Pamba to leave the area as they have information about attacks on reporters, NDTV reported. The temple administration has also written to the government, saying it would lock the temple and stop rituals if traditions are broken.

Days of monarchy are over, says minister

On Sunday, state Minister for Power MM Mani and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran criticised the Pandalam royal family after they said the shrine should be closed if women in the menstruating age group enter it, The Indian Express reported. The royal family has been at the forefront of the agitation against the Supreme Court’s order.

“How can a thantri [priest] threaten that he could close down the temple in the manner a shop owner says during a hartal [strike],” said Sudhakaran. “What is the right of the royal family to issue such a direction?” Sudhakaran was the Devaswom minister when the previous Left Democratic Front government informed the Supreme Court that the state favoured the entry of women of all age groups to Sabarimala.

Mani reminded the royal family that the days of monarchy were over. “They should understand that a democratic government is in office now,” he added. “The thantri, who threatened to close down the temple, is only a salaried person.”

The royal family’s executive committee President Sasikumara Varma, however, said they have the right to direct the priest to close the temple. “Those who have doubt about the power of the family can inspect the documents,” he added. “The thantri had accepted the direction realising our right to do so.”