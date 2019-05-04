A plane from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday skidded on the runway and has ended up in the St Johns river. According to Reuters, there were 136 people on board the commercial Boeing 737 jet, but no casualties were reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that all people are “alive and accounted for”, but that crews were trying to control jet fuel on water. The plane was not submerged either.

A Boeing spokesman told Reuters that the company was gathering more information on the incident. Reports said the aircraft bore the logo of Miami Air International.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that President Donald Trump had called regarding the incident.