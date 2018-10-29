Indian benchmark indices rose around 0.6% each in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex rising by 200 points and the Nifty 50 moving close to the 10,100-mark again. By 10.25 am, they trimmed the gains slightly – the Sensex was up 157.47 points at 33,506.78, and the Nifty 50 was higher by 41.40 points, at 10,071.40.

The Sensex had lost about 340 points on Friday to end the week at a seven-month low. The gains on Monday were led by banking and pharmaceutical stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma. The stocks that lost the most on the index were Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

ICICI Bank was the top gaining stock on the Nifty 50 too, and was followed by Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s, State Bank of India and Indiabulls Housing Finance. Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel and Hindustan Unilever were the top five losers.

The rupee gained 14 paise to trade at 73.33 against the dollar at 10.25 am.