A court in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on Monday sentenced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and three others to seven years imprisonment in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The court also fined them 10 lakh taka (Rs 8.64 lakh) each and they will serve six additional months in jail. Abul Harris Chowdhury, who was Zia’s former political secretary, Ziaul Islam Munna, assistant private secretary to Harris, and Monirul Islam Khan, assistant private secretary to former Dhaka City Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka are the three others sentenced in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had filed the Zia Charitable Trust graft case against Zia and three others on August 8, 2011. According to the case statement, the former prime minister and three others abused their powers and raised 3.15 crore taka (Rs 2.72 crore) for the trust from unknown sources, reported The Daily Star.

Zia, who has been serving a five-year jail term for embezzling funds meant for an orphanage, is currently undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

On February 8, Zia was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly embezzling funds that were meant for an orphanage. She and five others, including her son Tarique Rahman, were accused of embezzling 21 million takas (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, which was established during her rule between 2001 and 2006. The court sentenced the other five people to 10 years in jail.